UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Okays $230 Mn In Virus Aid For Niger, Burkina

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 03:13 PM

International Monetary Fund (IMF) okays $230 mn in virus aid for Niger, Burkina

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved emergency aid totalling nearly $230 million (210 million euros) to help two Sahel countries fight coronavirus

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved emergency aid totalling nearly $230 million (210 million Euros) to help two Sahel countries fight coronavirus.

The IMF's executive board gave the green light to disbursements of $115.3 million to Burkina Faso and $114.5 million to Niger to address the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fund said in statements late Tuesday.

The money is being allocated under the IMF's Rapid Credit Facility, to help meet urgent balance-of-payments needs.

They will also benefit from IMF debt service relief.

The two countries, which rank among the poorest in the world, are also struggling with a jihadist insurgency in the Sahel that has claimed thousands of lives and driven hundreds of thousands of people from their homes.

The IMF has also announced emergency aid for Ghana of a billion Dollars and $442 million for Senegal to help them tackle the coronavirus crisis.

On Tuesday, it said it expected sub-Saharan African economies to shrink by 1.6 percent in 2020, as part of a global contraction of 3.0 percent.

The GDP of the continent's economic superpowers, Nigeria and South Africa, is expected to shrink by 3.4 and 5.8 percent

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World Burkina Faso South Africa Senegal Ghana Niger Nigeria Money 2020 From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

59 seconds ago

Moscow to review virus lockdown passes over metro ..

1 minute ago

German Foreign Minister Criticizes Trump For Freez ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin on NYT Article on 'Disinformation:' Regret ..

2 minutes ago

Japan city seeks raincoats as emergency protection ..

2 minutes ago

EU chief calls May 4 donor conference on virus vac ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.