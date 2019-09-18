International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s delegation calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ):International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s Director Middle East and Central Asia Jihad Azour called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office here on Tuesday.

Adviser Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Governor State Bank Dr Reza Baqir and Secretary Finance Naveed Kamran Baloch were present in the meeting.