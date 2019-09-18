UrduPoint.com
International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s Delegation Calls On Prime Minister Imran Khan

Wed 18th September 2019 | 11:56 AM

International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s delegation calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan

International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s Director Middle East and Central Asia Jihad Azour called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ):International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s Director Middle East and Central Asia Jihad Azour called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office here on Tuesday.

Adviser Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Governor State Bank Dr Reza Baqir and Secretary Finance Naveed Kamran Baloch were present in the meeting.

