International Monetary Fund kicks off anti-corruption mission in DR Congo

Kinshasa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ):The International Monetary Fund has begun a 12-day mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo aimed primarily at helping the country's fight against corruption, the lender's top diplomat in Kinshasa said Tuesday.

"The mission is here to look at the laws and institutions in the areas of public finances, the central bank, the fight against money laundering and also the fight against corruption," Philippe Egoume told AFP.

The team will look for "vulnerabilities that can lead to situations of bad governance," he added.

The IMF mission, the third in less than a year, "will make recommendations to the government," the office of Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga said on Twitter.

President Felix Tshisekedi, who took office in January this year, has vowed to enact sweeping reform and root out corruption in the strife-torn, poor but mineral-rich central African country.