UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Monetary Fund Says Assessing Argentina's Debt Operation Suggestions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 11:45 AM

International Monetary Fund Says Assessing Argentina's Debt Operation Suggestions

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it was analyzing Argentina's suggestions concerning the restructuring of its debt to the organization amid the economic crisis facing the country

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it was analyzing Argentina's suggestions concerning the restructuring of its debt to the organization amid the economic crisis facing the country.

On Wednesday, the country's Treasury minister, Jorge Roberto Hernan Lacunza, said that the next week, Argentina would begin talks with the IMF on reviewing the period of repaying its debt to the IMF amid the economic instability facing Buenos Aires. The IMF said its team, which had left Argentina earlier this week, had productive negotiations with Lacunza, Guido Sandleris, the Argentinian Central Bank head, and presidential hopeful Alberto Fernandez.

"Regarding the debt operation announced by the Argentine authorities today, Fund staff is in the process of analyzing them and assessing their impact. Staff understands that the authorities have taken these important steps to address liquidity needs and safeguard reserves," IMF chief spokesman Gerry Rice said in a statement, issued late on Wednesday.

The fund would maintain dialogue with Argentina and would continue supporting the country, Rice added.

Since mid-August, Argentina's economy has been facing a crisis which followed the announcement of results of primary elections. The vote saw the opposition alliance Front of All led by Fernandez winning over the Together for Change coalition of incumbent president Mauricio Macri ahead of the general elections, scheduled for October.

The situation led to a sharp drop in peso and prompted international rating agencies to downgrade the country's credit ratings.

In 2018, the IMF agreed to disperse $50 billion to Argentina under the Stand-By Agreement with the Latin American country to help it cope with an economic downturn. The loan was subsequently boosted to $57 billion through 2021.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan IMF Vote Bank Buenos Aires Alliance Argentina October 2018 All Agreement Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Passion for cricket drives women towards umpiring

9 minutes ago

Clean, green Karachi campaign on full swing: Ali Z ..

5 minutes ago

S. Korea Supreme Court orders retrial for Samsung ..

4 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks edge down on US-China worries

21 minutes ago

SpaceX Starship First Orbit Flight Expected No Ear ..

51 minutes ago

S. Korea Supreme Court orders retrial for ex-presi ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.