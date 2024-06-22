International Nathiagali summer college to be inaugurated on Monday

Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) has announced that International Nathiagali Summer College (INSC) on Physics and Contemporary Needs will be inaugurated on Monday (June 24)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) has announced that International Nathiagali Summer College (INSC) on Physics and Contemporary Needs will be inaugurated on Monday (June 24).

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Prof. Ahsan Iqbal will be the chief guest in the inaugural session, said a news release here on Saturday.

This year after the inauguration of INSC, special session on Pak- CERN collaboration will be held to celebrate 70 years of establishment of the European Organization for Nuclear Research, CERN.

Pakistan is an associate member of CERN and has good collaboration with CERN.

PAEC has been organizing the college every year since 1976. The idea of holding the college came from the distinguished Nobel Laureate, Professor Dr. Abdus Salam who was the founding Director of the college in 1976.

He always emphasized the vital need of communication, as well as for transferring and sharing scientific knowledge among the scientific community.

The INSC helps scientists share knowledge and learn from each other’s experiences, an opportunity unique in the third world.

Over the years, more than 1,000 eminent scientists and speakers including eight Nobel Laureates from advanced countries have delivered lectures at INSC and shared their knowledge with more than thousand foreign scientists from over 75 developing countries besides over eleven thousand scientists from Pakistani R&D institutes and universities.

The scientific activities of INSC aim at the broad coverage of topics at the frontiers of knowledge in Physics and allied sciences.

During 49th INSC-2024, emerging technologies including Quantum Technologies, Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning, and Semiconductor Technologies & Coatings will be discussed in detail.

The 49th INSC will continue till July 6, 2024 in Nathiagali.