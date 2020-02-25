UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Petroleum Week 2020 To Start In London On Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 10:10 AM

International Petroleum Week 2020 to Start in London on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) One of the biggest events in the oil and gas industry, International Petroleum (IP) Week 2020, hosted by the United Kingdom's Energy Institute, is kicking off on Tuesday in London.

The global event brings together more than 1,500 industry experts from around the world for three days to discuss the market, its achievements and development prospects. The conference is attended by top managers of major oil and gas companies, representatives of industry organizations, investment and financial institutions.

The topics on the IP Week's agenda include an overview of technical achievements in the industry, current issues of international cooperation, legal regulations, financial and investment projects as well as safety and the environment.

Special panel discussions, round tables and seminars will be devoted to oil and gas projects in Africa, the Arctic, the Asia-Pacific region, the middle East and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Africa World Oil London United Kingdom Middle East Gas 2020 Market Event From Industry Top

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 25, 2020 in Pakistan

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Al Wahda, Baniyas, and Al Ain in fray for Jiu-Jits ..

10 hours ago

Over 1,700 students competing in artificial intell ..

10 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed visits UMEX, SimTEX

10 hours ago

Obaid Al Tayer meets US Secretary of Treasury

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.