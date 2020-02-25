International Petroleum Week 2020 to Start in London on Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) One of the biggest events in the oil and gas industry, International Petroleum (IP) Week 2020, hosted by the United Kingdom's Energy Institute, is kicking off on Tuesday in London.

The global event brings together more than 1,500 industry experts from around the world for three days to discuss the market, its achievements and development prospects. The conference is attended by top managers of major oil and gas companies, representatives of industry organizations, investment and financial institutions.

The topics on the IP Week's agenda include an overview of technical achievements in the industry, current issues of international cooperation, legal regulations, financial and investment projects as well as safety and the environment.

Special panel discussions, round tables and seminars will be devoted to oil and gas projects in Africa, the Arctic, the Asia-Pacific region, the middle East and the Commonwealth of Independent States.