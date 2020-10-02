UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Politics Causing Ruble To Weaken, Not Low Oil Prices - Macro-Advisory CEO

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 03:11 PM

International Politics Causing Ruble to Weaken, Not Low Oil Prices - Macro-Advisory CEO

The international political situation, amid allegations of Russian election interference and the situation surrounding opposition blogger Alexey Navalny, have exerted the greatest influence on the ruble exchange rate, not low oil prices, Chris Weafer, the CEO and General Director of the Macro-Advisory consultancy and analytics firm, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The international political situation, amid allegations of Russian election interference and the situation surrounding opposition blogger Alexey Navalny, have exerted the greatest influence on the ruble exchange rate, not low oil prices, Chris Weafer, the CEO and General Director of the Macro-Advisory consultancy and analytics firm, said on Friday.

On March 19, the ruble closed at 80.90157 to $1, amid a rapid weakening on the back of the oil price crash caused by the onset of the COVID-19 crisis. As the situation stabilized, the ruble then strengthened to 68.19763 on June 8, although the exchange rate has begun to approach 80 once again over recent weeks.

"Then as the oil price was recovering from the low point, you saw the ruble also recovering down below 70 [versus the US dollar] in early June. Then the politics kicked in. There were sanctions, just to remind you in early/late June, there was all that furor about allegations that Russia was pinning bounties to target US service personnel, and Lindsey Graham and other senators talking about 'sanctions from hell,' kicking Russia out of SWIFT [Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication]," Weafer remarked during a panel at the RussiaTALK Online 2020 forum.

According to the Macro-Advisory CEO and general director, the recent weakening of the ruble in relation to the US Dollar is a result of these political pressures.

"Since then, it's kind of almost been the driving force. We've had continuous allegations of Russia interfering in the elections or warnings about it, we've had Minsk, we've had Navalny, so it's politics that's been driving the ruble exchange rate, not the oil price," Weafer remarked.

Global oil prices crashed in March and April amid a massive fall in demand as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak that left almost all international passenger planes grounded and businesses closed.

Following the OPEC+ oil output cut agreement, prices have strengthened slightly, and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in September that he expects oil to be sold at between $50 and $55 per barrel in 2021.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Exchange Dollar Russia Oil Minsk Price March April June September 2020 All From Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Tabish Gauhar appointed as SAPM on Power

3 minutes ago

Lahore Qalandars and Ministry of Science and Techn ..

25 minutes ago

Vivo Pakistan Sets a New Record with 2.5 Billion v ..

27 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Guinean President on Indep ..

28 minutes ago

Russia Became Third-Largest Non-EU Exporter to UK ..

2 minutes ago

Tourism Rebounds in China During National Day Holi ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.