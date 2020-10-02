International Politics Causing Ruble to Weaken, Not Low Oil Prices - Macro-Advisory CEO

The international political situation, amid allegations of Russian election interference and the situation surrounding opposition blogger Alexey Navalny, have exerted the greatest influence on the ruble exchange rate, not low oil prices, Chris Weafer, the CEO and General Director of the Macro-Advisory consultancy and analytics firm, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The international political situation, amid allegations of Russian election interference and the situation surrounding opposition blogger Alexey Navalny, have exerted the greatest influence on the ruble exchange rate, not low oil prices, Chris Weafer, the CEO and General Director of the Macro-Advisory consultancy and analytics firm, said on Friday.

On March 19, the ruble closed at 80.90157 to $1, amid a rapid weakening on the back of the oil price crash caused by the onset of the COVID-19 crisis. As the situation stabilized, the ruble then strengthened to 68.19763 on June 8, although the exchange rate has begun to approach 80 once again over recent weeks.

"Then as the oil price was recovering from the low point, you saw the ruble also recovering down below 70 [versus the US dollar] in early June. Then the politics kicked in. There were sanctions, just to remind you in early/late June, there was all that furor about allegations that Russia was pinning bounties to target US service personnel, and Lindsey Graham and other senators talking about 'sanctions from hell,' kicking Russia out of SWIFT [Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication]," Weafer remarked during a panel at the RussiaTALK Online 2020 forum.

According to the Macro-Advisory CEO and general director, the recent weakening of the ruble in relation to the US Dollar is a result of these political pressures.

"Since then, it's kind of almost been the driving force. We've had continuous allegations of Russia interfering in the elections or warnings about it, we've had Minsk, we've had Navalny, so it's politics that's been driving the ruble exchange rate, not the oil price," Weafer remarked.

Global oil prices crashed in March and April amid a massive fall in demand as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak that left almost all international passenger planes grounded and businesses closed.

Following the OPEC+ oil output cut agreement, prices have strengthened slightly, and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in September that he expects oil to be sold at between $50 and $55 per barrel in 2021.