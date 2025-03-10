- Home
International Students Can Enhance Educational Environment Through Socioeconomic Contribution: UAF VC
Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2025 | 07:29 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) International students can enhance the educational environment through cultural exchange, diverse perspectives, global networking and socioeconomic contributions, said Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali, Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).
He was talking to international students at a meeting held under the aegis of Office of Foreign Students Adviser. He said that international students from more than 12 countries are studying in the university. They belong to China, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Benin, Canada, Malaysia, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Syria, Togo, the UK, Iran and other countries.
The students are studying under various scholarships including German Scholarship DAAD, Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarship for Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, OIC Scholarship for less-developed countries, DAFI, German Academic Refugee Fund and self-sustained etc.
When students from different countries come together in one place, they not only get opportunities to think from new angles but also globalization grows.
The Center for Advanced Studies, Chinese Confucius Center, Pak-Korea Nutrition Center and Seed Center have been established in the University through international partnerships which would pave new paths for development, he added.
He highlighted that the university is dedicated to provide quality education through modern teaching methodologies, well-equipped laboratories and a highly qualified faculty.
He said that every possible effort is being made to cater to thirst of the students for knowledge and ensure an environment conducive to learning and research.
He also expressed the university’s determination to uphold international standards in education for creating innovation and critical thinking among the students.
On this occasion, Advisor Foreign Students Prof. Dr. Zainul Abiden briefed the Vice Chancellor.
