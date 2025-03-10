Open Menu

International Students Can Enhance Educational Environment Through Socioeconomic Contribution: UAF VC

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2025 | 07:29 PM

International students can enhance educational environment through socioeconomic contribution: UAF VC

International students can enhance the educational environment through cultural exchange, diverse perspectives, global networking and socioeconomic contributions, said Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali, Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) International students can enhance the educational environment through cultural exchange, diverse perspectives, global networking and socioeconomic contributions, said Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali, Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

He was talking to international students at a meeting held under the aegis of Office of Foreign Students Adviser. He said that international students from more than 12 countries are studying in the university. They belong to China, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Benin, Canada, Malaysia, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Syria, Togo, the UK, Iran and other countries.

The students are studying under various scholarships including German Scholarship DAAD, Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarship for Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, OIC Scholarship for less-developed countries, DAFI, German Academic Refugee Fund and self-sustained etc.

When students from different countries come together in one place, they not only get opportunities to think from new angles but also globalization grows.

The Center for Advanced Studies, Chinese Confucius Center, Pak-Korea Nutrition Center and Seed Center have been established in the University through international partnerships which would pave new paths for development, he added.

He highlighted that the university is dedicated to provide quality education through modern teaching methodologies, well-equipped laboratories and a highly qualified faculty.

He said that every possible effort is being made to cater to thirst of the students for knowledge and ensure an environment conducive to learning and research.

He also expressed the university’s determination to uphold international standards in education for creating innovation and critical thinking among the students.

On this occasion, Advisor Foreign Students Prof. Dr. Zainul Abiden briefed the Vice Chancellor.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Emirates Health Services enhances Pulmonary Tuberc ..

Emirates Health Services enhances Pulmonary Tuberculosis detection with AI techn ..

38 seconds ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Chairman of Kempinski Hotel ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Chairman of Kempinski Hotels

50 seconds ago
 PCB furious over Pakistan’s exclusion from ICC C ..

PCB furious over Pakistan’s exclusion from ICC Champions Trophy 2025 closing c ..

15 minutes ago
 Ajman parks win Green Flag Award 2025

Ajman parks win Green Flag Award 2025

16 minutes ago
 Physical remand of Model Nadia Hussain’s husband ..

Physical remand of Model Nadia Hussain’s husband extended in Rs540m embezzleme ..

45 minutes ago
 SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 12 pe ..

SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 12 percent

58 minutes ago
MBRHC contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endo ..

MBRHC contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 Emirati doctors position UAE as global healthcare ..

Emirati doctors position UAE as global healthcare destination: Al Olama

2 hours ago
 MoU signed for facilitating female prisoners in Ba ..

MoU signed for facilitating female prisoners in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Canada’s Liberal Party elects Mark Carney as new ..

Canada’s Liberal Party elects Mark Carney as new leader

2 hours ago
 International students can enhance educational env ..

International students can enhance educational environment through socioeconomic ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan to continue to play a role of responsible ..

Pakistan to continue to play a role of responsible, peace-loving nation: Preside ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business