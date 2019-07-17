Internet a distant dream for many in oil-rich E. Guinea

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Equatorial Guinea is awash in oil, although little of the wealth has trickled down to the poor

Equatorial Guinea is awash in oil, although little of the wealth has trickled down to the poor.

Yet one of the most glaring inequalities here is access to the internet.

Yet one of the most glaring inequalities here is access to the internet.

Other parts of the world are pushing ahead with plans for fast, free -- or at least low-cost -- universal online access. Equatorial Guinea, a small reclusive state on the coast of central-western Africa, seems stuck in a timewarp.

With rare exceptions, sluggish speeds and stratospheric bills are the daily lot of people who want to search for information on the web, use social media, email, messaging and the myriad of other internet activities that are routine elsewhere.

"The internet in Equatorial Guinea is still a big-money business, reserved for those who can afford it," said Mboro Mba, 35, seated on the ground behind a hotel as he tried to hook into a free wi-fi service with his smartphone.

Equatorial Guinea has the most expensive internet in the world after Zimbabwe, according to a list published this year by Ecobank, a pan-African bank.

One gigabyte of mobile data -- roughly equivalent to watching an hour of television on Netflix -- costs an eye-watering $35 dollars (31 euros).

By comparison, the average monthly pay of a manual worker or restaurant waiter in Equatorial Guinea is between 100,000-150,000 CFA francs ($170-260, 150-230 euros).

"For 2,000 CFA francs (3.40 euros), I can't even download an 80-second video," a local journalist told colleagues from central Africa who had come to Malabo to cover a regional meeting and found themselves caught out by internet problems.

"You really have to be patient to work with the internet in this country," said a visitor from the Republic of Congo, unsuccessfully trying to send files to his editor.

The barriers to internet access here are so high that the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a UN agency, estimates that just a quarter -- 26 percent -- of Equatorial Guineans go online.

The authorities have set up a "free, public internet network" along the Paseo Maritimo, a seafront six kilometres (3.5 miles) long in Malabo that is also used for sporting activities and leisurely strolls.

"I come here almost every evening to talk on WhatsApp to my mother who is in Spain," says Filomena, 32, a clothes vendor.