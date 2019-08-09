UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Internet Be Used To Fight Poverty: Mian Zahid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 06:52 PM

Internet be used to fight poverty: Mian Zahid

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and President, All Karachi Industrial Alliance, Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said Internet should be used as a tool to lift people out of poverty in Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and President, All Karachi Industrial Alliance, Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said internet should be used as a tool to lift people out of poverty in Pakistan.

The country could benefit from Chinese experience which pulled 700 million people out of poverty with the help of some tools including Internet, he said in a statement.

Pakistan should provide free Internet to women, students and small traders while cellular phones should be used for education, he suggested.

He said there were 150 million mobile users in Pakistan, of them 55 million use broadband.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that taxes should be reduced on Information Communication Technology (ICT) services and duties on cell phone import should be reduced to help empower the poor.

He said that China had planned to eradicate poverty by next year by connecting people of remote areas through Internet, while the same was helping in improvement of education, agriculture, industry, and trade there.

The former minister noted that 5G network would help China create eight million new jobs while the whole country could be covered by the latest network services in three years.

Pakistan could also improve ICT infrastructure to ensure rapid development and to reduce poverty.

He said that ease of doing business should be promoted, the legal framework should be improved, technology parks should be established, research and development should be promoted, and an action plan should be immediately finalized to reduce poverty.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Internet Technology Import Business Poor Education Mobile China Agriculture Same Alliance 5G Women All From Industry Million Jobs

Recent Stories

18 gangsters arrested in Lahore

4 minutes ago

2019 China Great Wall International Foto Week kick ..

4 minutes ago

Hilal Food Authority wasted 100 liters adulterated ..

4 minutes ago

Support for Italy's Lega Up 3% Since European Parl ..

4 minutes ago

CAAC warns Cathay Pacific about aviation safety ri ..

16 minutes ago

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visits cattle market

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.