UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Brands Eye For China's Online Shopping Spree Amid Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 03:48 PM

Int'l brands eye for China's online shopping spree amid pandemic

International brands are turning to the upcoming Chinese online shopping festival on Wednesday as the COVID-19 pandemic has largely affected their offline sales around the world

HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :International brands are turning to the upcoming Chinese online shopping festival on Wednesday as the COVID-19 pandemic has largely affected their offline sales around the world.

According to the e-commerce giant Alibaba, more than 2,600 new international brands, including luxury brands Cartier and Balenciaga, have been attracted to its online shopping platform for "Singles' Day," which is similar to "Black Friday" in Western countries.

Some 1.2 million new collections of overseas brands will hit the Chinese market on Alibaba's platform of Tmall International during the festival this year, the company said.

Japanese kitchenware and beauty-care tool firm KAI Group saw more than 48,000 clients pay online for their star product -- an eyebrow razor -- via their online outlet in China so far this month.

The Chinese online market has greatly boosted the development of the company, with its sales revenue surging by three times year on year during the Singles' Day" in 2019, according to Hiroaki Watanabe, general manager of Shanghai KAI Trade Co, Ltd.

Alibaba turned Nov. 11 into a shopping bonanza in 2009. The day is celebrated by many young Chinese people as Singles' Day. The date was chosen because 11-11 resembles four "bare sticks," a Chinese term for the bachelors.

The sales revenue of online platforms of Alibaba totaled 268.4 billion Yuan (about 38 billion U.S. Dollars) during the festival last year.

JD.com, another major company engaged in e-commerce in China, reported cumulative sales of 204.4 billion yuan between Nov. 1 and 11, 2019.

Liu Peng, a manager in charge of the import and export business from Alibaba, said the "Singles' Day" online shopping festival, together with the China International Import Expo, will further unleash the domestic demand for imported goods and help promote the development of the import sector in China.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Import Business China Company Young Shanghai 2019 Market From Billion Million

Recent Stories

DIFC’s Innovation Hub to support Dubai’s futur ..

6 minutes ago

Zimbabwe win toss, opt to bat first in 3rd T20I ag ..

15 minutes ago

Sindh IGP's abduction: Inquiry ordered by Army Chi ..

18 minutes ago

DC visits Sahulat Bazaars in sargodha

6 minutes ago

Five questions about Ethiopia's slide into conflic ..

6 minutes ago

Indonesia reports 3,779 newly-confirmed COVID-19 c ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.