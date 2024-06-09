Int’l Carpet Exhibition Will Now Start From Oct 3: PCMEA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has changed the date of the 40th International Carpet Exhibition to be held in Pakistan in October this year on the request of buyers from European countries. According to the new decision, the exhibition of handmade carpets will be held from October 3 to 5 instead of October 12 to 14 at a local hotel.
Usman Ashraf, Senior Vice Chairman of the Association, told media here Sunday that after the announcement of the exhibition, they are constantly in touch with the foreign buyers. “Meanwhile, the majority of buyers from European countries requested a change in the dates of the global exhibition and now the new dates have been announced by consensus, according to which the 40th exhibition of handmade carpets will be held from October 3 to 5 in Lahore,” he said, asserting that foreign buyers and other departments including Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) have also been informed in this regard and preparations are being made keeping in view the new dates.
Usman Ashraf said that in such a situation when Pakistan is in dire need of foreign exchange and the government is also making efforts to promote exports and for the success of the global event, full patronage is needed by the departments' concerned. “We expect the government to provide us with full financial support as per the stipulated regulations to offer the best hospitality package to the foreign buyers on their arrival in Pakistan,” he added.
He said that contacts with foreign buyers to participate in the international exhibition held in Pakistan have yielded very encouraging results and 'we are hopeful that through this exhibition, Pakistan's handwoven carpet industry will be able to earn a lot of foreign exchange for the country as a result of export deals which will not only strengthen our industry but also create employment opportunities.'
Recent Stories
ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and India
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..
Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..
More Stories From Business
-
LCCI holds consultative session on national industrial policy11 minutes ago
-
Malik for resolving Pak-India conflicts to spur regional economic growth3 hours ago
-
Steel melters, re-rolling millers want special incentives in federal budget3 hours ago
-
ACT Alliance holds dialogue to combat illicit trade4 hours ago
-
PHHSA for timely steps to cope with decreasing area of arable land6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 202410 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 202410 hours ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Small Industries Dr. Kausar Taqdees Gilani for small indus ..22 hours ago
-
Cyberabad rolled out from Faisalabad22 hours ago
-
CCP signs first international MoU with Chinese market regulator1 day ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.3,600 per tola to Rs.239,4001 day ago
-
Punjab Livestock Card and Farmers' Guidance App; check details here1 day ago