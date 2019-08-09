UrduPoint.com
Int'l Community Must Act To Prevent Israel From Building 2,000 Houses In West Bank - OHCHR

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 11:39 AM

Int'l Community Must Act to Prevent Israel From Building 2,000 Houses in West Bank - OHCHR

The international community should prevent Israel from the building a record number of settlement units in the West Bank, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights experts said in a statement on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The international community should prevent Israel from the building a record number of settlement units in the West Bank, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights experts said in a statement on Thursday.

Israel's Civil Administration this week approved the advancement of nearly 2,400 settlement houses in the West Bank's Area C.

"UN human rights experts said the international community has a duty to stand by their collective promise to protect the rights of the Palestinian people, and to take decisive action to prevent Israel's planned construction of a record number of housing units in its West Bank settlements," the experts said.

The UN experts said that the latest Israeli authorization would bring the total number of approvals to 6,100 this year, which indicates an increase compared to 5,600 housing units approved in 2018.

According to the relevant UN Security Council resolution, the Israeli settlements represent a violation of international law. The construction of civilian settlements in occupied territory is forbidden under the Fourth Geneva Convention, and the Rome Statute defines the transfer by the occupying power of its civilian population into the occupied territories as a war crime, the experts added.

The issue of Israel's settlements in the West Bank of the Jordan River is one of the main stumbling blocks that hinder progress in settling the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis. Palestine has been demanding to return to the pre-Six-Day War borders, something that Israel refuses to do. In April 2019, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to annex Jewish settlements after his re-election.

