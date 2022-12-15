ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman United business Group in the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Shahzad Ali Malik Thursday urged the international community to fulfill their promises of donations for early rehabilitation of flood affected people as Pakistan suffered accumulated loss of nearly $35 billion.

He said the innocent victims are confronting critical humanitarian crisis and undergoing the ordeal for nothing of their fault as emissions were produced by big developed industrial countries which badly disrupted the climate scenario worldwide.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists and traders led by Dr Muhammad Younis Ayaz Arain, he said the country continues to suffer a lot of plight following the devastating floods, adding that urgent attention of global donors was required to save them from further catastrophe.

He said the arrival of winter has intensified the needs of more than 20 million flood affected people and reminding international community for fulfilling their promises of donations for early rehabilitation, adding that the access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene remained a challenging task.

More than 5 million people remain displaced as the floods have affected 33 million people and caused destruction in agricultural, health and education sectors, he said adding that the UN humanitarians and partners had provided some relief while other donors responsible of this catastrophe doing nothing in practical as Pakistan is currently nominally funded compared to its colossal irreparable loss.

Ali Malik said currently, Pakistan is dealing with an existential challenge that require intensive relevant knowledge, experience and capacity to lead.