Int’l Conference dedicated to Glaciers’ Preservation’ kick-off tomorrow in Dushanbe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) The third High-Level International Conference dedicated to Glaciers’ Preservation kick off in Dushanbe (Tajikistan) and Conference will provide a unique opportunity to the world community for sustainable measures towards preserving glaciers.

After the opening of the conference, the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will also take part in the conference on special invitation of the leadership of Tajikistan, and in addition, many world leaders will come to participate in the conference.

The Pre-Conference Day takes place on 29 May 2025, and it consists of Forums, Side Events, and the Glacier Festival cultural event.

These events will take place at different times and venues throughout Dushanbe over the course of the day and evening, and they will provide diverse opportunities for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and engagement between participants in advance of the official opening of the Conference.

Eight Pre-Conference Forums will be organized prior to the official opening of the Conference on May 29 ,2025.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to Pakistan, Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir told APP in Dushanbe that the third High-Level International Conference dedicated to Glaciers’ Preservation to be held on 29-31st May 2025 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, and the territory of Tajikistan has more than ten thousand mountain glaciers, the largest of which is the Vanch-Yakh (Fedchenko) glacier.

The Ambassador said that Tajikistan is the home of glaciers and clean water in the world, and glaciers melting and climate change are the biggest issues for the world, and the glaciers preservation conference in Tajikistan is an endeavor to give the world a road map for resolving the biggest challenge of climate change and water sustainability,

Tajik envoy said that the initiative of Tajikistan was fully supported by the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Pakistan is actively participating in the framework of this initiative.

The three-day Dushanbe international glacier preservation conference will be a milestone for the global sustainability of the environment and water, he said.

The envoy said that Tajikistan, renowned for its rich history, unique culture, ancient customs, and traditions, as well as its breathtaking nature with long rivers, lakes, and therapeutic springs, stands as one of the world’s oldest nations.