Int'l Conference On LNG To Be Held On Friday

A daylong international conference titled "LNG for Pakistan" is scheduled to be held here on Friday with a special focus on prevailing countrywide gas supply situation amid severe spell of cold weather

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) : A daylong international conference titled "LNG for Pakistan" is scheduled to be held here on Friday with a special focus on prevailing countrywide gas supply situation amid severe spell of cold weather.

The seminar, organized by Energy Update - a trade magazine, is aimed at addressing the issues related to Pakistan's energy requirements and determining the role of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to bridge the energy shortfall in an efficient manner.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar has been invited to inaugurate the conference that would be attended among others by top energy experts, representatives of public and private sector organizations besides heads of national and multinational companies.

Chairman of the conference organizing committee Naeem Qureshi, in a statement, said representation of every segment of energy sector had been ensured in the conference to "have a meaningful dialogue on potential and future of LNG as a reliable energy resource."He said the conference would discuss every aspect of LNG sector in Pakistan including its import, storage, transmission, supply, regulation and pricing so that it could become a viable segment of the energy equation of Pakistan.

Qureshi said special focus would be given to protect legitimate interests of end-users of all sectors including domestic, industrial and commercial.

