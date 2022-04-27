UrduPoint.com

Int'l Construction Fair Kicks Off In Cuba Amid Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2022 | 02:17 PM

Int'l Construction Fair kicks off in Cuba amid pandemic

The 13th edition of the International Fair of Construction "FECONS 2022" opened here Tuesday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread in the Caribbean nation in March 2020

The fair, taking place at Havana's PABEXPO exhibition center, comes at a time when the Caribbean nation is promoting housing and hotel construction as part of the national development plan for 2030.

The fair, taking place at Havana's PABEXPO exhibition center, comes at a time when the Caribbean nation is promoting housing and hotel construction as part of the national development plan for 2030.

"High-quality construction works in keeping with the principles of sustainable development are fundamental for our country," said Cuba's Deputy Construction Minister Angel Vilaragut, adding the event will help the nation boost economic activity and exports.

With delegates from 15 countries, including China, and running through Friday, the fair features presentations, lectures and a business forum.

