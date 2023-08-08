Open Menu

Int'l Digital Economy Expo To Open In North China

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Int'l digital economy expo to open in north China

SHIJIAZHUANG, Aug. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :An international digital economy expo will be held from Sept. 6 to 8 in Shijiazhuang, the capital of north China's Hebei Province.

The China International Digital Economy Expo 2023 will focus on the development of the industrial internet, according to the information office of the provincial government.

The expo will feature forums and international cooperation activities, and nearly 400 people will be invited from leading enterprises, venture capital funds and research organizations, among other institutions.

More than 30 sideline forums will focus on sectors such as digital finance and artificial intelligence, and on specialized and sophisticated enterprises that produce new and unique products.

A report on the development of China's digital economy will also be released at the expo.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Internet China From Government

Recent Stories

PCB restores Sarfraz Nawaz's pension

PCB restores Sarfraz Nawaz's pension

5 minutes ago
 SEC discusses restructuring Districts and Villages ..

SEC discusses restructuring Districts and Villages Affairs Department

13 minutes ago
 Finance Minister presides over meeting about airpo ..

Finance Minister presides over meeting about airports' outsourcing

14 minutes ago
 Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV ..

Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV programme

57 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Creative ..

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Creative Centre&#039;s plans, activiti ..

58 minutes ago
 CAMON 20 Series Set to Launch in a Spectacular Liv ..

CAMON 20 Series Set to Launch in a Spectacular Live CAMON Fashion Night

2 hours ago
Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 202 ..

Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler issues Resolution appointing Execut ..

Fujairah Ruler issues Resolution appointing Executive Director of Fujairah Cultu ..

2 hours ago
 DoE launches building safety inspections for lique ..

DoE launches building safety inspections for liquefied petroleum gas systems

3 hours ago
 Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series 'Taali' goes vi ..

Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series 'Taali' goes viral

3 hours ago
 New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' a ..

New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' ahead of Pakistan's Independenc ..

3 hours ago
 Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotiv ..

Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotive products made from up to 70% ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business