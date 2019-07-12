(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The International Energy Agency (IEA) downgraded in its report, released on Friday, its non-OPEC oil supply growth forecast for 2020 to 2.1 million barrels per day.

"The forecast for 2020 has been reduced to 2.

1 mb/d following the decision by OPEC+ countries to extend output cuts through 1Q20," the report of the IEA read.

"Our balances show the potential for oversupply next year, with a 2.1 mb/d expansion of non-OPEC supply, led by the US, versus 2 mb/d in 2019," the report read on.