UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Energy Agency Downgrades Non-OPEC Oil Supply Growth Forecast For 2020 To 2.1Mln Bpd

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 01:50 PM

Int'l Energy Agency Downgrades Non-OPEC Oil Supply Growth Forecast for 2020 to 2.1Mln Bpd

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The International Energy Agency (IEA) downgraded in its report, released on Friday, its non-OPEC oil supply growth forecast for 2020 to 2.1 million barrels per day.

"The forecast for 2020 has been reduced to 2.

1 mb/d following the decision by OPEC+ countries to extend output cuts through 1Q20," the report of the IEA read.

"Our balances show the potential for oversupply next year, with a 2.1 mb/d expansion of non-OPEC supply, led by the US, versus 2 mb/d in 2019," the report read on.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil 2019 2020 Million

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif tried to bribe and threaten me: Judge ..

17 minutes ago

Cricket World Cup 2019: More Pakistanis believe th ..

26 minutes ago

Damascus Museum Restoration Team Start Work on Bas ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan Housing Scheme an initiative to provide s ..

36 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) decides to remove Arsha ..

36 minutes ago

Malala is Pride of Pakistan; says Chief Minister P ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.