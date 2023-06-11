Intl. exhibitions inevitable for export promotion: CTI Chairman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairman Ijazur Rehman said on Sunday that exhibitions of export-oriented products are indispensable for effective promotion at the global level.

He was addressing the weekly meeting of Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association(PCMEA) here at the CTI. The problems faced by the handmade carpets industry, the global trend of carpet designs including international exhibition to be held in Pakistan this year were discussed.

Ijazur Rehman added that participating in international exhibitions and organizing such events in the country were beneficial for industrial development and promotion of exports, and in this regard, the international exhibition going to be held in Pakistan in October this year would give a boost to the hand-woven carpet industry.

He hoped that Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) would provide full technical and financial support, while the Punjab government was also requested for cooperation.

The chairman said that importance of international exhibitions could be well judged from the fact that every year buyers and delegates from all over the world actively participate in international exhibitions where massive business deals were done.

These exhibitions were not only an effective means of promoting the products of different countries but also promoting exports. "Such exhibitions promote industries and attract investors," he remarked and said that Pakistan needed to organize such exhibitions to show its products to the world, so the relevant government institutions should make policies in this regard that would boost our exports.

He said that currently only 40 to 50 international exhibitions were organized in Pakistan which was insufficient and Pakistan should organize at least 200 world exhibitions every year to stimulate economic activities. He said that the handmade carpets industry was currently suffering from a severe crisis, so the government was requested to patronize it so that this industry could get on its feet again and earn valuable foreign exchange for the country.

He said that the world exhibition of handmade carpets would be held in Lahore from October 4 to 6 this year. "The authorities of TDAP are requested to provide not only technical but also financial support for the success of this exhibition so that international buyers and delegates can be attracted to participate in this exhibition. The Punjab government is also requested to offer its support in this regard," he concluded.