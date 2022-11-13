UrduPoint.com

Intl Exhibitions Vital To Enhance Exports: PCMEA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Intl exhibitions vital to enhance exports: PCMEA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMAEA) Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf said on Sunday that Pakistan needed to participate in international exhibitions such as "Domotax" to increase the volume of exports through effective marketing of its products.

The exporters were unable to bear the heavy expenses incurred on participation in international exhibitions, therefore the government should implement the 80/20 formula for financial support to exporters, he suggested, while talking to media before leaving for Turkey.

Chairman Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Pervez Hanif, senior central leader of the association Abdul Latif Malik, senior members Riaz Ahmed, Saeed Khan, Major (retd) Akhtar Nazir, Shahid Hassan and Ijazur Rehman and others were also present.

Usman Ashraf said that it was being planned to hold the largest "Domotax" exhibition in Turkey instead of Germany in 2024. "The purpose of the visit to Turkey is to review the ground realities regarding the conditions and participation in the exhibition and inform the exporters who wish to participate in the exhibition," he mentioned.

He said, "Our effort is to have maximum representation of Pakistan in the Domotex exhibition, for which it is necessary that government provides facilities to us for the products sent for display in the exhibition, as well as financial support."The PCMEA Vice Chairman said government should allocate special funds in this regard so that more exporters could represent Pakistan in international exhibitions.

