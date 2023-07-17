MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Ukraine has received over $23 billion from international partners over the past six months to cover the current budget deficit, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Sunday.

"Over six months of this year, the state budget has received 1.3 trillion hryvnias ($35.5 billion) from taxes, fees and other payments. Expenses for this period amounted to 1.78 trillion hryvnias. We are grateful to international partners who have provided over $23 billion since the start of the year to fund the budget deficit," Shmyhal wrote on social media.

The Ukrainian parliament adopted the state budget for 2023 with a deficit of 1.296 trillion hryvnias.

Shmyhal said earlier that the draft state budget for 2023 provided for revenues at the level of 1.28 trillion hryvnias, and expenses of 2.57 trillion hryvnias, while the monthly budget deficit was estimated at $3 billion, which Ukraine intended to close using external borrowing.

In April, Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said that since February 2022, the budget of Ukraine had received more than $45 billion in international assistance.