Open Menu

Int'l Partners Provide Over $23Bln To Ukraine's Budget Over Past 6 Months - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published July 17, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Int'l Partners Provide Over $23Bln to Ukraine's Budget Over Past 6 Months - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Ukraine has received over $23 billion from international partners over the past six months to cover the current budget deficit, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Sunday.

"Over six months of this year, the state budget has received 1.3 trillion hryvnias ($35.5 billion) from taxes, fees and other payments. Expenses for this period amounted to 1.78 trillion hryvnias. We are grateful to international partners who have provided over $23 billion since the start of the year to fund the budget deficit," Shmyhal wrote on social media.

The Ukrainian parliament adopted the state budget for 2023 with a deficit of 1.296 trillion hryvnias.

Shmyhal said earlier that the draft state budget for 2023 provided for revenues at the level of 1.28 trillion hryvnias, and expenses of 2.57 trillion hryvnias, while the monthly budget deficit was estimated at $3 billion, which Ukraine intended to close using external borrowing.

In April, Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said that since February 2022, the budget of Ukraine had received more than $45 billion in international assistance.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Parliament Budget Social Media February April Sunday From Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club opens registration for Arab Media ..

Dubai Press Club opens registration for Arab Media Forum 2023

2 hours ago
 Grand Imam of Al-Azhar congratulates graduates of ..

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar congratulates graduates of Emerging Peacemakers Forum 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Shamma bint Mohammed meets Emirati students in Uni ..

Shamma bint Mohammed meets Emirati students in United Kingdom

4 hours ago
 Commercial transport activities contributed AED16 ..

Commercial transport activities contributed AED16 bn to Dubai Economy in 2022

5 hours ago
 SEWA completes electricity connection to 1916 proj ..

SEWA completes electricity connection to 1916 projects in Sharjah

5 hours ago
 19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

8 hours ago
UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mexico with invitation to COP ..

8 hours ago
 In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises worksho ..

In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises workshop on Global Media Congress

9 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offe ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offers condolences over flood vict ..

9 hours ago
 Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airpor ..

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airport International Freezone

10 hours ago
 Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business