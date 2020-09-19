UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Intra-Libyan Oil Exports Deal Creates Framework For State-Building - Eastern Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 03:47 PM

Intra-Libyan Oil Exports Deal Creates Framework for State-Building - Eastern Diplomat

The freshly-inked agreement between the Libyan rival forces on resuming the production and export of oil is expected to purge the country's economy from harmful foreign interference and give a start to the process of state-building, Aref Ali Nayed, an envoy for Libya's eastern-based government, told Sputnik on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) The freshly-inked agreement between the Libyan rival forces on resuming the production and export of oil is expected to purge the country's economy from harmful foreign interference and give a start to the process of state-building, Aref Ali Nayed, an envoy for Libya's eastern-based government, told Sputnik on Saturday.

On Friday, the Libyan National Army (LNA) said it had reached an agreement with the rival Government of National Accord (GNA) and tribal factions to lift the blockade of Libya's oilfields and let domestic producers resume exports as long as the revenue is split fairly and not used to sponsor terrorists. The blockade had been in place since January, when a new wave of LNA-GNA escalation began.

"This agreement to resume Libyan oil exports, together with the agreed mechanism for fair and transparent distribution of oil revenue, addresses the root causes of wars and conflicts in Libya. The agreement provides a framework for taking the first steps of Libyan state-building," Nayed said.

The envoy commended GNA Deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeq, who negotiated the deal with LNA commander Khalifa Haftar, for "bravely siding with Libya" and standing up for the interests of the entire nation and not just a ruling circle in the west.

According to Nayed, the agreement might even give an impetus to the national dialogue and reconciliation in Libya on the back of almost a decade-long conflict.

"There will be many spoilers, of course, including terrorists who will no longer have their funding, and countries that have been using Libya's Central Bank as an ATM machine to shore up their ailing economies. Libya will prevail over all spoilers, and will retrieve its unity and independence," the diplomats said.

As noted by Nayed, the agreement to uncork the revenues from oil is also a serious support for Libya's crumbling economy and deteriorating living conditions, which have recently prompted scattered public protests.

Since the onset of Libya's political disarray in 2011, the GNA has established itself as the power pole in the country's west headquartered in Tripoli and supported by Turkey, while the LNA took control over the east with the center in Tobruk supported by the Libyan House of Representatives.

This past Wednesday, GNA head Fayez Sarraj announced resignation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Exports Turkey Oil Bank Split Tripoli Independence Circle Libya January All From Government Agreement Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

2 confirmed, 827 suspected dengue cases reported i ..

3 minutes ago

Denial of right to self-determination main cause o ..

3 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves new federal committee ..

48 minutes ago

Indian Security Service Arrests 9 Al-Qaeda Militan ..

46 minutes ago

Kashmiri youth subjected to custodial killing by I ..

55 minutes ago

Notices served to educational institutes for throw ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.