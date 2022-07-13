UrduPoint.com

Introduction Of Any Oil Price Cap Will Exacerbate Energy Crisis - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2022 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Possible introduction of any "price cap" on Russian oil by unfriendly countries will only exacerbate energy crisis, Dmitry Birichevsky, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's economic cooperation department, told Sputnik in an interview.

"Theoretically, Western countries may try to introduce a 'price cap' by putting pressure on companies providing financial, logistical and insurance services related to offshore oil supplies from Russia," Birichevsky said.

"Naturally, Russia is not obligated to agree to such schemes. As a result, the energy crisis will only worsen and further growth of quotes will follow. Russia, like the entire civilized world, will continue to adhere to market principles and supply oil and oil products to countries that are ready to buy them," he added.

