Introduction Of Embargo On Russian Oil By EU Is Matter Of Few Days - French Official

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Introduction of Embargo on Russian Oil by EU Is Matter of Few Days - French Official

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) The introduction of an embargo on Russian oil supplies by the European Union is a matter of a few days, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Tuesday.

"It is a matter of a few days.

We need to act quickly," Beaune told the LCI tv channel when asked whether the imposition of an embargo on Russian oil is a matter of a few hours or days.

The official expressed the hope that Hungary's doubts on this issue will be overcome as soon as possible.

On Sunday, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik that the EU Permanent Representatives Committee (COREPER) failed to reach an agreement on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia during the Sunday meeting due to objections from Budapest.

