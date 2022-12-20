UrduPoint.com

Introduction Of EU's Gas Price Cap EU Political Decision Posing Risks For Supplies - Novak

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2022 | 08:18 PM

Introduction of EU's Gas Price Cap EU Political Decision Posing Risks for Supplies - Novak

European Union made another political decision, agreeing on a gas price cap, but this is not an economic instrument, it carries risks for the supplies to the European market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The European Union made another political decision, agreeing on a gas price cap, but this is not an economic instrument, it carries risks for the supplies to the European market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"We believe that this is yet another political decision, absolutely not economic. Our colleagues repeat the same mistake," Novak said, commenting on the EU's decision to introduce a cap on gas prices.

"By the way, the president spoke about this at the Russian Energy Week, as you remember, quoting Milton Friedman, Nobel prize winner, about the fact that if you want to create a deficit of tomatoes, then introduce a price cap," he added.

A similar situation occurs with gas in the EU. If the European "colleagues want no gas in Europe, want it to be transported to other markets, then they introduce cap restrictions," Novak said.

The deputy prime minister also said that now it was necessary to see how the situation would develop, since there were now a lot of uncertainties associated with this decision of the European Union.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Europe European Union Same Price Gas Market Tomatoes

Recent Stories

Canada Sanctions Two Former Haitian Ministers for ..

Canada Sanctions Two Former Haitian Ministers for Alleged Corruption

1 minute ago
 Poland Asks Council of Europe for Help in Extracti ..

Poland Asks Council of Europe for Help in Extracting Reparations From Germany

1 minute ago
 European Ambassadors Approve Visa Liberalization f ..

European Ambassadors Approve Visa Liberalization for Kosovo

1 minute ago
 Martyshev's Defense Hopes He Will Be Transferred H ..

Martyshev's Defense Hopes He Will Be Transferred Home From US Before New Year's ..

1 minute ago
 Gas Fully Redirected to Parallel Pipelines After F ..

Gas Fully Redirected to Parallel Pipelines After Fire in Russia's Chuvashia - Ga ..

10 minutes ago
 FIH issues latest team rankings, Pakistan remain u ..

FIH issues latest team rankings, Pakistan remain unmoved at number 17

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.