MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The European Union made another political decision, agreeing on a gas price cap, but this is not an economic instrument, it carries risks for the supplies to the European market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"We believe that this is yet another political decision, absolutely not economic. Our colleagues repeat the same mistake," Novak said, commenting on the EU's decision to introduce a cap on gas prices.

"By the way, the president spoke about this at the Russian Energy Week, as you remember, quoting Milton Friedman, Nobel prize winner, about the fact that if you want to create a deficit of tomatoes, then introduce a price cap," he added.

A similar situation occurs with gas in the EU. If the European "colleagues want no gas in Europe, want it to be transported to other markets, then they introduce cap restrictions," Novak said.

The deputy prime minister also said that now it was necessary to see how the situation would develop, since there were now a lot of uncertainties associated with this decision of the European Union.