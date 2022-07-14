UrduPoint.com

Introduction Of Gas Price Caps Not Expected In Near Future - EU Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Introduction of Gas Price Caps Not Expected in Near Future - EU Commissioner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) European Union will not introduce price caps on Russian gas in the near future as it is an extraordinary measure, European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni said on Thursday.

"Yes, the Commission is considering, among the different scenarios, also the possibility, in emergency situation, to put on the table proposals of (gas) price caps. This will not be a proposal that we will decide in the coming days and in the current situation. This is a possible evolution in case of the deteriorating scenarios. This is what the Commission was asked to look at this issue, and we are doing this and considering it for extraordinary future scenarios and not as the decision to be taken today, meaning for today on July the 20th," Gentiloni said during a briefing.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been surging as part of a global trend.

After the beginning of Russia's operation in Ukraine and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Russia by the West, the situation with energy prices has considerably worsened.

Russia's Gazprom has also significantly reduced its Nord Stream 1 gas supplies due to delays in maintenance work on turbines by German and Canadian companies, forcing EU countries to tap into winter gas reserves and consider returning to coal production.

The European Commission developed the REPowerEU initiative ” the bloc's plan to phase out Russian energy sources and increase the use of renewable energy, as well as find other suppliers ” after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. According to the International Energy Agency, the EU imported 155 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia in 2021, which accounts for 45% of the bloc's imports, and 40% of its total consumption.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe German European Union Nord Price July Gas From Billion

Recent Stories

POL prices to go down today

POL prices to go down today

10 minutes ago
 PTI rejects SC judgment on deputy speaker's ruling ..

PTI rejects SC judgment on deputy speaker's ruling on no-confidence-motion again ..

22 minutes ago
 NUST, US Embassy open new Lincoln Corner

NUST, US Embassy open new Lincoln Corner

1 hour ago
 IMF agreement sets stage for bringing country out ..

IMF agreement sets stage for bringing country out of economic difficulties: PM

2 hours ago
 realme 9 4Gâ€™s 108MP Ultra-Clear Camera & First-e ..

Realme 9 4Gâ€™s 108MP Ultra-Clear Camera & First-ever HM6 Sensor â€“ The Changin ..

2 hours ago
 Congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz, who wins the OP ..

Congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz, who wins the OPPO Breakthrough Inspiration Aw ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.