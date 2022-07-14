Introduction of Gas Price Caps Not Expected in Near Future - EU Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) European Union will not introduce price caps on Russian gas in the near future as it is an extraordinary measure, European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni said on Thursday.

"Yes, the Commission is considering, among the different scenarios, also the possibility, in emergency situation, to put on the table proposals of (gas) price caps. This will not be a proposal that we will decide in the coming days and in the current situation. This is a possible evolution in case of the deteriorating scenarios. This is what the Commission was asked to look at this issue, and we are doing this and considering it for extraordinary future scenarios and not as the decision to be taken today, meaning for today on July the 20th," Gentiloni said during a briefing.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been surging as part of a global trend.

After the beginning of Russia's operation in Ukraine and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Russia by the West, the situation with energy prices has considerably worsened.

Russia's Gazprom has also significantly reduced its Nord Stream 1 gas supplies due to delays in maintenance work on turbines by German and Canadian companies, forcing EU countries to tap into winter gas reserves and consider returning to coal production.

The European Commission developed the REPowerEU initiative ” the bloc's plan to phase out Russian energy sources and increase the use of renewable energy, as well as find other suppliers ” after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. According to the International Energy Agency, the EU imported 155 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia in 2021, which accounts for 45% of the bloc's imports, and 40% of its total consumption.