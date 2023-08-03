Introduction of Single BRICS Currency Impossible Now - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Introduction of a single BRICS Currency is impossible right now but this does not mean that the issue should not be discussed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"It is hardly possible to implement, but this does not mean that it does not need to be discussed. Discussions on this matter, of course, will continue," Peskov told reporters.