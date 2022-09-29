Investigation of Explosions at Nord Stream Gas Pipelines May Begin on October 2 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The investigation of explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines may begin on October 2, CNN reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to one European official, it could take up to two weeks for a proper investigation to begin as the pressure in the pipes makes it difficult to approach the site, CNN said. At the same time, another source told CNN that the probe could be launched as soon as Sunday.

Denmark and Sweden are currently investigating the circumstances of the explosions at Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines under the Baltic Sea.

On Monday, Nord Stream AG pipeline operator told Sputnik that a dispatcher had registered a rapid gas pressure drop on Line A of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

The incident occurred in Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later in the day, the operator said that a pressure drop had been registered on both strings of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. The Swedish and Danish authorities said they had detected undersea explosions, with the consensus being that the incident was a result of sabotage.

Russia may reportedly lose billions of Euros if the pipelines it used to pump natural gas to Europe remain out of order. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected suggestions that Russia had blown up the pipelines as "absurd" and urged the EU to negotiate a solution with Moscow. The Russian prosecution declared the explosions an act of international terrorism.