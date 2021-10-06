Investing in Renewables Is Important Amid Surging Gas Prices - European Commission Head

As the gas prices are skyrocketing, it is important to invest in renewables, as this is more stable, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) As the gas prices are skyrocketing, it is important to invest in renewables, as this is more stable, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"We have to be very clear that the gas prices are skyrocketing, but in the renewables the prices have decreased over the last years and are stable.

So for us (it) is very clear that ... in the long-term it is important to invest in renewables, that gives stable prices and (is) more independent because the EU imports more than 90% of gas," von der Leyen said upon her arrival to the EU-Western Balkans summit in Slovenia.

Next week, the European Commission will "put forward a communication on the energy topic" that will later be discussed in the council, von der Leyen added.