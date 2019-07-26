UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Investment Between Russia, Turkey Reaches $20Bln - Novak

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 08:19 PM

Investment Between Russia, Turkey Reaches $20Bln - Novak

Cumulative investment between Russia and Turkey has reached approximately $20 billion, with each contributing half that amount, Alexander Novak, the Russian energy minister, said on Friday

ANTALYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Cumulative investment between Russia and Turkey has reached approximately $20 billion, with each contributing half that amount, Alexander Novak, the Russian energy minister, said on Friday.

The minister is participating in the 20th session between the two bilateral business councils in Antalya, which started on Wednesday and will finish later in the day.

"Turkish companies remain among the most active investors in Russia's development and production. As of today, the cumulative investment of Russia and Turkey is $20 billion, $10 billion from each side, and that is an impressive number.

However, we understand that this is far from what we can achieve," Novak said.

He noted that Russia and Turkey were seeking to boost bilateral trade to $100 billion and fully realize the "significant potential" for cooperation in areas like space, pharmaceutics and digital technologies.

The economic cooperation between Russia and Turkey has continued to grow, with trade having increased from $16.9 billion in 2016 to $25.4 billion just two years later.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Russia Turkey Antalya 2016 From Billion

Recent Stories

Kudlow Says He Does Not Expect Any 'Grand Deal' Fr ..

46 seconds ago

FBISE to organize farewall party on July 27

47 seconds ago

At least 25 dead after Myanmar land dispute: MP

50 seconds ago

Sports Board Punjab endeavouring for establishing ..

54 seconds ago

US rules out any intervention on dollar: Trump adv ..

6 minutes ago

Naval Chief meets Commander Kenya Navy, visits var ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.