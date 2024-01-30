Investment In China's Electronic Information Manufacturing Up 9.3 Pct In 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 05:00 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Fixed-asset investment in China's electronic information manufacturing industry rose 9.3 percent year on year in 2023 amid the sector's recovery, official data showed.
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said the expansion was 0.3 percentage points higher than that for China's overall industry.
Last year, the industrial added value of major companies in this sector went up 3.4 percent yearly. In December alone, the figure climbed 9.6 percent from the same period of 2022, said the ministry.
Among major products, the output of mobile phones rose 6.9 percent year on year to 1.57 billion units, within which the number of smartphones went up 1.9 percent year on year to 1.14 billion, the data revealed.
