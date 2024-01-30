Open Menu

Investment In China's Electronic Information Manufacturing Up 9.3 Pct In 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Investment in China's electronic information manufacturing up 9.3 pct in 2023

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Fixed-asset investment in China's electronic information manufacturing industry rose 9.3 percent year on year in 2023 amid the sector's recovery, official data showed.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said the expansion was 0.3 percentage points higher than that for China's overall industry.

Last year, the industrial added value of major companies in this sector went up 3.4 percent yearly. In December alone, the figure climbed 9.6 percent from the same period of 2022, said the ministry.

Among major products, the output of mobile phones rose 6.9 percent year on year to 1.57 billion units, within which the number of smartphones went up 1.9 percent year on year to 1.14 billion, the data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Mobile China Same December From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

40 Pakistani Exhibitors Participate in the 4-day A ..

40 Pakistani Exhibitors Participate in the 4-day Arab Health Exhibition Dubai

7 minutes ago
 PMML unveils manifesto for upcoming general polls

PMML unveils manifesto for upcoming general polls

44 minutes ago
 EPL’s 32nd season kicks off in UK, captivates fa ..

EPL’s 32nd season kicks off in UK, captivates fans nationwide

57 minutes ago
 realme Drops the Price on its C-Series Bestsellers

Realme Drops the Price on its C-Series Bestsellers

1 hour ago
 Elections 2024: 90% polling stations declared Sen ..

Elections 2024: 90% polling stations declared Sensitive

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case

5 hours ago
Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of s ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels

5 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

5 hours ago
 Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Baloc ..

Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business