Investment of $1bn by Egyptian companies to enhance economic relations : Chairman BoI

(@imziishan)

Chairman of Pakistan's Board of Investment (BoI) Zubair Gilani has said that Islamabad welcomed the interest shown by Egyptian companies in investing $1 billion in Pakistan, added that it would help enhance economic relations between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman of Pakistan 's board of Investment (BoI) Zubair Gilani has said that Islamabad welcomed the interest shown by Egyptian companies in investing $1 billion in Pakistan , added that it would help enhance economic relations between the two countries.

"There were a series of meetings taking place between BoI officials and Egyptian delegates wherein different investment options came under discussion. We are very optimistic that this will bring new jobs to Pakistan," he said in an interview with Arab news.

Gilani noted that Egyptian companies were interested in the construction sector as representatives of Al Suwaidi Group discussed different projects related to that area earlier this month.

"We can cooperate with each other in construction since this group has a good reputation for building low-cost housing schemes. Egyptians have also shown interest in livestock, halal food, and agriculture sectors, so we are ready to facilitate them," he added.