Investment Promotion In Punjab Discussed

Sumaira FH 52 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

Investment promotion in Punjab discussed

Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and PIEDMC Chairman Syed Nabeel Hashmi on Tuesday discussed matters pertaining to promoting investment in the province, colonization of industrial estates and development affairs of industrial zones came under discussion

During their meeting at the PBIT (Punjab board of Investment and Trade) Office, Aslam Iqbal said that it was the need of the hour to bring new investment to support economy of the country being affected due to coronavirus.

He emphasized that economic activities will have to be escalated to expedite the industrial process and directed to accelerate development work in the industrial zones.

The minister maintained that the government had opened industries in phases so as to continue economic activities. Aslam Iqbal directed officers concerned to speed up the process of setting up new industrial units in the industrial centres.

He also directed the PIEDMC to work in a proactive manner and should also ensure provisionof excellent facilities to the investors.

