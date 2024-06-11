Investment To GDP Ratio Stands At 13.14 Percent In FY2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The investment to Gross Domestic Products GDP ratio stood at 13.14 percent in FY2024 compared to 14.13 percent in FY2023 mainly due to contractionary macroeconomic policies and political uncertainty.
According to Pakistan Economic Survey, launched here on Tuesday, the real GDP posted a growth of 2.38 percent in FY2024.
The saving to GDP ratio recorded at 13.0 percent in FY2024 compared to 13.2% in FY2023.
According to the Survey, the growth of agriculture sector estimated at 6.25 percent in FY2024. This growth is mainly driven by 16.82 percent growth in important crops such as wheat, rice and cotton.
The industrial sector posted a positive growth of 1.21 percent in FY2024. Industrial sector performance is mainly driven by the manufacturing sector (2.42%) and construction sector (5.86%).
Services sector constitutes the largest share of 57.7 percent in GDP for FY2024. This sector also witnessed a moderate growth of 1.
21 percent.
The prudent policy management and the resumption of inflows from multilateral and bilateral partners, and the gradual economic recovery in the major trading partners, turned the negative growth in FY2023 to positive growth in FY2024.
According to the Survey, the robust growth in agriculture sector, the highest in last 19 years emerged as the key driver of economic growth in FY2024.
The prolonged inflationary impact is gradually fading in FY2024. The inflation is trending downward steadily since third quarter of FY2024.
This improvement is picking up the aggregate demand along with the resilient external sector and fiscal consolidation.
The GDP at current market prices increased to Rs 106, 045 billion in FY2024, showing a growth of 26.4 percent over (Rs. 83,875 billion) last year.
Per capita income increased by US$129 to US$1680 as compared to US$1,551 of last year on the account of increase in economic activity and appreciation in the exchange rate.
Recent Stories
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..
Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..
No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
More Stories From Business
-
European stocks, euro extend losses on hazy political horizon6 minutes ago
-
Significant progress made in achieving macroeconomic stability: Finance Minister1 hour ago
-
Malaysia's wholesale, retail trade sales grow 6.6 pct in April2 hours ago
-
No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Economic Survey 2023-24 launched2 hours ago
-
China's passenger car sales grow in first five months2 hours ago
-
Traders briefed on Tajir Dost Scheme at FPCCI2 hours ago
-
LCCI acknowledges Chinese Consulate support, eyes more investment3 hours ago
-
PSX stays bearish, losses 663 points3 hours ago
-
Gold rates increase by Rs.1,900 to Rs.241,300 per tola3 hours ago
-
Malaysia's wholesale, retail trade sales grow 6.6 pct in April5 hours ago
-
EZDMC to resolve all problems of industrial sector: Khattak5 hours ago