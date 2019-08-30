Investment volume up 18.8 pct in Q2 in Hungary

(@imziishan)

BUDAPEST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The volume of investment rose by an annual 18.8 percent in Hungary in the second quarter of this year, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) reported here on Thursday.

In absolute terms, investments totaled 2,400.3 billion forints (8.11 billion U.S. Dollars) during the period.

According to KSH, construction investments increased by 22.3 percent, reaching 1,381.3 billion forints. Machinery investments grew by 15.2 percent and stood at 996.8 billion forints.

The figures show that manufacturing sector investments increased by 29.7 percent, reaching 618.

7 billion forints, whereas investments in the logistics sector were up 19.7 percent at 397.7 billion forints, according to KSH.

Real estate investments increased by 14.6 percent to 381.2 billion forints.

Private sector investments were up 30.7 percent at 1,429.9 billion forints. Public sector investments increased by 20.9 percent to 353.1 billion forints.

Takarekbank chief analyst Gergely Suppan said that high levels of business and consumer confidence supported a continued increase in investments. He estimated that full-year investment growth will be close to last year's 17 percent.