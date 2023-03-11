Investments in Russia Up by 4.6% in 2022 - Statistics Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) Investments in fixed assets in Russia increased by 4.6% in 2022 year-on-year, with the growth in the fourth quarter amounting to 3.3% in annual terms, Russian statistics agency Rosstat said on Friday.

In nominal terms, investments made between January 2022 and December 2022 amounted to 27.865 trillion rubles (about $366 billion), according to the agency's report on the 2021-2022 investments dynamic.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the volume of investments in fixed assets reached 11.25 trillion rubles.

The agency's report also said that investments in Russia had increased by 13.8% in the first quarter year-over-year and by 3.3% in the second quarter of 2022 year-on-year.

The third quarter of 2022 marked a 2.3% growth year-on-year.

For comparison, in 2021, investments grew by 8.6% year-on-year.

The investments trend in Russia in 2022 turned out to be significantly more positive than expected. In particular, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development predicted a 2% fall by the end of the year in the latest version of its forecast, released in September.

In late summer, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov explained the investments growth by the fact that businesses, instead of cutting their spending, on the contrary, were seeking to complete those programs and projects that were possible.