UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Investments To Grow 15.8pc Of GDP In FY 2020

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 01:30 PM

Investments to grow 15.8pc of GDP in FY 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :The investment to GDP ratio has been targeted by the government to grow at 15.8 percent during the upcoming fiscal year 2019-20 in order to achieve sustained and inclusive growth, official sources said.

Among the total investments, the fixed investment is expected to grow to 14.2 percent of GDP during the year while the National Savings as percentage of GDP are targeted at 12.8 percent, official data revealed.

The focus is to replace consumption led growth by investment led growth, it said adding that monetary policy contraction was aimed to contain the twin deficits by curtailing the aggregate demand with smoothen consumption as the high interest rate would create incentives for savings and enhance resource availability for growth.

It said that numerous measures to improve ease of doing business, such as tax holiday to special economic zones, withdrawal on constricting taxes on banking transactions, were expected to boost capital formation and attract both domestic and foreign investment.

Meanwhile, the service sector is set to grow at 4.8 in 2019-20, the data revealed, the document said adding the wholesale and retail trade along with transport, storage and communication, two biggest sub-sectors of the services, were set to grow at 3.9 and 3.5 percent respectively.

Finance and Insurance has potential to grow in 2019-20 by 6.

5 percent while the general government services, other private services, and housing services are expected to grow at 5.7 percent, 7.1 percent and 4 percent respectively.

Likewise, the industrial sector is targeted to grow by 2.3 percent during 2019-20 while manufacturing sector is targeted to grow by 2.5 percent with Large-Scale Manufacturing (LSM) growth rate of 1.3 percent, Small Scale and Household Manufacturing 8.2 percent, Construction and Electricity Generation and Gas Distribution by 1.5 percent each. Mining and Quarrying sector is projected to grow by 2.0 percent.

Industry is expected to pick up pace in 2019-20 with the implementation of envisaged policy measures.

The private sector investment in industrial sector is expected to rise in 2019-20, which would be encouraged to take lead in spurring economic activity while public sector provides the necessary policy and regulatory support.

Similarly, construction in housing sector as envisaged in the government's housing scheme and allied infrastructure projects are expected to reinvigorate production in cement, iron and steel.

Overall, it is expected that improved business conditions and consistent policies would contribute towards achieving the target of industrial sector growth for 2019-20....

/778

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Business Lead Gas Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Saudi-led coalition intercepts two Houthi drones t ..

3 minutes ago

PM Imran forms Pakistan’s first ever youth counc ..

3 minutes ago

Gas prices increased significantly, notification i ..

1 hour ago

Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz dedicate win to Pakistani s ..

1 hour ago

Divided by borders, united by cricket: Pakistan to ..

1 hour ago

ADFD allocates AED1.8 million to support biologica ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.