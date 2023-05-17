UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2023

Investor Rogers Predicts More Bank Failures in US, Abroad

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Legendary American investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik that he expects more banks to fail not only in the United States, but also in many other countries including European and Japan.

"America has had bank failures. We're going to have more, because when the economy gets bad, we're gonna find a lot of people who've made mistakes, they always do," Rogers said. "We're gonna have more bank failures, not just in the US, but in many countries, you know, Japan, Europe, many places, you will have bank failures, and that's why the next recession is going to be so bad.

"

In response, governments will merge weak financial institutions with stronger ones, the investor said.

Several US banks have landed in trouble over the past two months after their customers abruptly withdrew their deposits, requiring either government intervention to prop them up or an outright sale to a stronger banking entity.

On May 1, troubled San Francisco-based First Republic was acquired by JPMorgan Chase, the largest US banking group. In March, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank were rescued by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

