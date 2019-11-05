UrduPoint.com
Investors' Confidence Bumps Psx Up 980 Points To 35,358 Points In Two Days

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:30 PM

Investors' confidence bumps psx up 980 points to 35,358 points in two days

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (PSX) index witnessed an increase of 980.7 points during the first two trading days of the current week, depicting investors' confidence over the business environment and their rejection of 'dharnas and marches' On Tuesday, the KSE-100 witnessed increase of 80.85 points and touched the benchmark of 35358.31 points while it had witnessed increase of 899.85 on Monday, the first trading day of the week.

On Tuesday, the KSE-100 continued bullish trend and witnessed an increase of 0.23 percent as compare to the trading of 35,277.46 points on last trading day.

A total of 308,484,510 shares were traded compared to the trade of 207,782,700 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 8.678 billion compared to Rs 8.480 billion during last trading day.

In total 370 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market on Tuesday, out of which 194 witnessed gains and 153 sustained losses whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 81,714,000 shares and price per share of Rs 1.

2, Maple LeafXDXR with a volume of 15,276,500 and price per share of Rs 18.15 and Lotte Chemical with a volume of 12,722,000 and price per share of Rs 16.58.

Colgate Palm recorded the maximum increase of Rs 70.25 per share, closing at Rs 1655.91 whereas Indus Motor CoXd was runner up with the increase of Rs 48.22 per share, closing at Rs 1012.76.

Island Textile recorded maximum decrease of Rs 87.15 per share, closing at Rs 43.78 whereas Sapphire Tex XD decreases Rs 43.78 per share closing at Rs 832.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the psx noted considerable bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 35,277.46 points as compared to 34,377.61 points on the last trading day, with positive change of 899.85 points (2.62%).

A total of 207,782,700 shares were traded compared to the trade of 157,118,951 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 8.480 billion compared to Rs 6.463 billion during last trading day.

In total 370 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market Friday, out of which 278 witnessed gains and 80 sustained losses whereas the share price of 12 companies remained unchanged.

