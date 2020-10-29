UrduPoint.com
Investors' Friendly Policies Attracting Investment: KP Minister

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:46 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali Thursday said the province had been put on the path of economic uplift while the domestic and foreign investors were attracted due to investors' friendly policies and establishment of peace

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali Thursday said the province had been put on the path of economic uplift while the domestic and foreign investors were attracted due to investors' friendly policies and establishment of peace.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation led by a member of British parliament Afzal Khan. The delegation offered investment and assistance in the housing sector.

During meeting, the member of the British parliament assured introduction with various British companies and investment in housing schemes.

The minister, while welcoming the offers of investment in housing sector, assured all kind of cooperation to the delegation. He told that housing sector plays major role in the economic development of the countries. He said the ongoing housing sector projects were prepared for low income and middle classes of the society.

The efforts of the Housing Department, he said, will instead of promoting the unplanned and infeasible constructions in cities will encourage the top class principles of constructions in making new planning to generate employment opportunities in the province.

The minister on this occasion, beside high-rise flats for government employees in Hayatabad also briefed the delegation on progress on various housing sector projects including Jarma Housing Scheme (Kohat), Jalozai Housing Scheme, CPEC City, Hangu Township, Havilian Housing Scheme (Abbottabad), Civil Quarters Flats (Peshawar), Media Colony (Dangram Swat), Surizai Residencia (Peshawar). Nishtarabad and Warsak Road Housing schemes and on housing policies of the provincial government in detailed.

