Investors Meet Provincial Industries Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Investors meet provincial industries minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Wednesday that the government had paved the way for the industrial revolution by setting up 13 special economic zones and four such facilities were being established by the private sector.

Talking to a delegation of investors here at his office, he gave details of various initiatives to promote trade and industry in the province. The minister said that special economic zones had been set up in Vehari, Bhalwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's first smart special economic zone namely Quaid-e-Azam business Park had been inaugurated in Sheikhupura over an area of 1,536 acres while the economic zones set up in Faisalabad would create around one million job opportunities.

Investment agreements to the tune of billions of Dollars had also been signed for this economic zone to be set up over an area of 3,237 acres, he added.

The minister apprised the investors that 10 years income tax exemption and zero-duty facility on import of machinery for the first time is granted to the investors.

He asserted that provision of quality infrastructure had attracted investors and the economic priorities of the PTI government had enhanced exports and investment. The investors should take benefit of various incentives and one-window facilities available in the province, concluded the minister.

