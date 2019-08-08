Investors seek safety in bonds on fears over economic outlook

(@FahadShabbir)

Money poured into the world's bond markets on Wednesday as investors shunned riskier investments such as stocks for the relative safety of government debt

Gold, another safe-haven favourite, rose to levels last seen six years ago.

Official rate cuts from three central banks, including a surprisingly aggressive one by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, served as a stark warning that a worsening US-China trade conflict is shaking confidence in global growth.

As bond prices surge, their yield or returns to investors fall, with benchmark 10-year government paper in the US and elsewhere dropping to multi-year lows.

Markets now believe that the world's key central banks will cut interest rates further to stave off, or at least alleviate, any coming slowdown, analysts said.

Crucially, the hefty cut by remote New Zealand may be a precursor to deeper US Federal Reserve easing, suggested Ipek Ozkardeskaya, Senior Market Analyst at London Capital Group.

- 'Rates falling everywhere' - "The surprise rate action from the RBNZ can only spur expectations of a similar size cut from the Federal Reserve," she said.

US Treasury yields showed a fall of 0.12 percentage points on the day, outdone among developed economies only by New Zealand yields following the rate cut.

Ten-year yields elsewhere eased by 0.06 points or more.

"Rates falling everywhere," observed analysts at Moneycorp.

"They may not exactly be competing but the world's central banks all seem to be pointing in the same direction towards lower rates. In every case there is concern, to a greater or lesser degree, about the global economy," they said.

- Gold up, oil down - Commodity markets also followed the logic of economic worry, with safe-haven investment gold surging and oil, the fuel of economic growth, falling.

Gold hit $1,500 per ounce for the first time since 2013.

"We see the ongoing steep rise in the gold price as an expression of the high risk aversion among market participants," said Commerzbank analysts.

"Gold is quite clearly still in demand as a safe haven in the current market environment." London Brent oil slid to its lowest level since early January, while New York crude touched depths last witnessed in mid-June.

"It is concerns about demand in connection with the trade conflict that are putting pressure on prices," Commerzbank said.

- Stocks fall again - US stocks saw another sharp fall at the opening on Wall Street, failing to hold on to the previous day's gains "with escalated US-China trade concerns continuing to weigh on sentiment", Charles Schwab analysts said.

European stocks, which had had an upbeat session earlier, were dragged lower by Wall Street, although losses were modest.

"There has been a lot to digest and I wonder whether investors are simply taking a step back and doing just that," said Craig Erlam at Oanda.

- Key figures around 1400 GMT - London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 percent at 7,156.52 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.1 percent at 11,574.29 Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.1 percent at 5,232.59 EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3,286.21 New York - Dow: DOWN 1.9 percent at 25,525.24 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.3 percent at 20,516.56 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.1 percent at 25,997.03 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.3 percent at 2,768.68 (close) Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2161 from $1.2171 at 2100 GMT Euro/pound: UP at 92.37 pence from 92.01 pence Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1235 from $1.1199 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 105.68 yen from 106.47 yenBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 3.1 percent at $57.09 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 3.6 percent at $51.70