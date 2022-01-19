Construction and housing is a booming industry in Pakistan spurred by PM's construction package and it is the right time for investors to tap Pakistan's real estate sector through partnerships and investment

Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) Chairman Fazeel Asif Jah stated this while talking to the leading investors during a "Public-Private Dialogue on Construction and Housing Industry" arranged by PBIT here Wednesday.

Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPP) Chief Executive Officer Amjad Ali Awan, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Chairman Raja Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Multan Development Authority (MDA) Chairman Rana Abdul Jabbar, representatives from RUDA (Ravi Riverfront Development Authority), CBDDA (Central business District Development Authority) investors from construction and housing industry and government officials were also present.

Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) has taken this initiative and arranged public private dialogue to address the barriers faced by construction and housing investors. The meeting thoroughly deliberated upon the various issues faced by investors and suggested a number of proposals for their amicable resolution.

PBIT Chairman Fazeel Asif Jah welcomed the participants and said that significance of construction and housing industry in Pakistan's economy can hardly be debated.

The board organized this dialogue to bring together notable stake holders to prepare an action plan with a view to boost the sector for a better and improving economy.

The PPP CEO Amjad Ali Awan gave a comprehensive presentation on development projects. The Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority Lt. Gen (R) Anwar Ali Haider participated in the dialogue through zoom link.

Participants expressed that to meet the needs of rapidly growing population of Pakistan, policymakers must contend with the numerous issues that impede the economy, and reassess past strategies for development, that have not yet given the required results.

Fazeel Asif Jah said that in Pakistan, the real estate sector has always remained a preferred venue of investment not only for individual investors but also for businesses because it is considered a safer option with a steady cash flow stream and higher returns. He said that today the national planning process is more participatory, collaborative, people and market oriented.

The Chairman assured participants that their suggestions are well noted and will be discussed in the pre-budget sessions to develop a better economic strategy for economic progress and financial independence. He directed related officials from various departments to note down the issues and suggestions of participants to deliberate upon during the budget sessions.