Involvement In TurkStream Pipeline Project Of High Interest For Hungary - Putin

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 11:20 PM

Involvement in TurkStream Pipeline Project of High Interest for Hungary - Putin

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Involvement in the TurkStream pipeline project is of high interest for Hungary in terms of ensuring its energy security and enhancing its role in the European energy sector, and Russia will only welcome such a decision by Budapest, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference on Wednesday following talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"Regarding the time frame of Hungary joining the TurkStream: as far as I assume - the prime minister will correct me now if I am wrong - the participation in this project is a significant interest for Hungary in terms of ensuring its energy security and enhancing its role in the European energy, in general.

We will only welcome if it happens," Putin said.

TurkStream is envisaged as a 570-mile twin pipeline to transfer gas from large reserves in Russia to Turkey and further up to south and southeast Europe. With a combined transport capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters, the pipeline is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2019. The project is expected to ensure secure energy supplies to the Turkish and European consumers, bypassing unreliable transit partners.

