IOM, UNCTAD Agree To Cooperate On Exploiting Benefits Of Migration For Global Economy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 07:25 PM

IOM, UNCTAD Agree to Cooperate on Exploiting Benefits of Migration for Global Economy

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Wednesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) to boost cooperation in studying and addressing issues that link migration with global economy, trade and development

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Wednesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) to boost cooperation in studying and addressing issues that link migration with global economy, trade and development.

The document was signed by IOM Director-General Antonio Vitorino and UNCTAD Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi at UN office in Geneva.

"Migration can contribute significantly to inclusive prosperity if properly aligned with policy instruments in areas of investment, finance and trade," Kituyi said.

To unlock the potential of migration for global economy and trade, action both on national and international level is needed, he added.

"Facilitating legitimate cross-border mobility alongside cross-border trade of goods and services, contributes to much-needed socio-economic sustainable development, and realizing this balance," Vitorino said.

The memorandum proposes to set up a new data exchange mechanism for countries using customs and border management information systems, UNCTAD's ASYCUDA and IOM's MIDAS. The two organizations also agreed to facilitate cooperation between national development, trade, customs and border agencies of various countries in bilateral and multilateral format.

