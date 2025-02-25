IPAK Group Records 61% Growth In Its Revenues
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2025 | 06:21 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) International Packaging Films Limited (IPAK) Group has recorded a 61% increase in its revenues for the six months ending December 31, 2024.
The current consolidated revenue of the group stands at Rs 16.25 billion compared to Rs 10.08 billion in the same period last year, showing a remarkable growth of 61%, said a news release.
The consolidated profit before tax of the group for the six months ending December 31, 2024, was Rs 464.67 million while the net profit attributed to the Owners of the Holding Company stands at Rs 567.63 million achieving the Earning Per Share of 0.81 for the six months ending December 31, 2024.
This growth in the group’s revenue was primarily driven by introducing new capacities, including a new product line and expanding into export markets, with exports contributing USD 12 million in revenue during the period.
The gross margins of IPAK also improved compared to the previous quarter, reflecting incremental growth and increased stability in financial performance.
The Group achieved a total EBITDA of Rs 2,250 million for the half year ended December 31, 2024, highlighting strong cash flow generation and earnings potential.
Both of the Group’s major expansion projects are now fully operational by, and management is focused on achieving maximum capacity utilization to unlock synergies that will enhance profitability and operational efficiency.
Despite macroeconomic challenges, the Group successfully sustained growth, maintained margins, and outperformed the overall flexible packaging sector during the period.
The group collectively offers a complete portfolio of packaging solutions, producing BOPP, CPP, and BOPET films, making it the first-ever group in Pakistan to provide one-window flexible packaging solutions, located at two strategically important locations in the country.
