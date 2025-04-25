IPAK group records 66% increase in its revenues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) International Packaging Films Limited (IPAK) Group has recorded a 66% increase in its revenues for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2025, demonstrating a strong trajectory of both topline expansion and bottom-line growth amidst a challenging macroeconomic environment.

The Group’s consolidated revenue reached Rs. 26.04 billion for the nine months compared to Rs. 15.69 billion during the same period last year.

Quarter-on-quarter, Q3 revenue stood at Rs. 9.8 billion, reflecting a 13.6% increase over Q2 revenue of Rs. 8.6 billion, and a remarkable 75% growth over Q3 of last year’ Rs. 5.6 billion.

The consolidated EPS for Q3 stood at Rs. 0.59, up 25.5% from the previous quarter’s Rs. 0.47 and 31.1% higher than Q3 of last year’s Rs. 0.45. Cumulative EPS for the nine months now stands at Rs. 1.40.

This growth has been driven by successful expansion into export markets and diversification into new product lines, reinforcing the Group’s market leadership in the flexible packaging films sector.

On a standalone basis, IPAK reported revenue of Rs. 4.1 billion in Q3, marking a solid 51% increase over Q2 revenue of Rs. 2.7 billion. While this reflects a marginal 3% dip compared to Q3 of the previous year’s Rs. 4.2 billion, it reaffirms the Company’s growth trajectory.

IPAK recorded rising earnings per share on both consolidated and standalone levels, driven by higher volumes that are translating into improved profitability.

Standalone EPS for Q3 surged to Rs. 0.36, up significantly from Rs.

0.06 in Q2, and is broadly in line with Rs. 0.38 reported in Q3 of the previous year. This brings the cumulative EPS for the nine months to Rs. 0.44, signalling a strong return to consistent profitability.

EBITDA stood at Rs. 1.75 billion on a standalone basis and Rs. 3.57 billion on a consolidated basis, further reinforcing the strong cash generation and operational leverage achieved during the period.

IPAK’s export business continues to scale rapidly, with the Group successfully expanding its footprint across the middle East, Asia, Africa, the US, and Europe. Foreign exchange revenues have crossed USD 22 million during the current financial year, underscoring the Group’s growing role in supporting national objectives through non-traditional exports.

With the successful commissioning of major group-level expansions and continued stabilisation across entities, operational synergies are gradually materializing. These efficiencies—spanning shared procurement, centralized planning, and resource optimization—are contributing to a more flexible and sustainable cost structure, and will continue to strengthen going forward.

IPAK remains on an upward trajectory, with growth no longer limited to revenue alone—profitability is now gaining momentum, and operational efficiencies are improving steadily.

The Group’s performance continues to outpace broader industry trends despite persistent macroeconomic volatility, and the management remains committed to driving sustainable value creation for shareholders.