IPO Chairman Visit SCCI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2023 | 02:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman Intellectual Property Organisation (IPO) Farukh Amil along with his team visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik welcomed the honorable guests.

While addressing,the President SCCI said that Sialkot was the export oriented city of Pakistan, which by producing international quality products had played pivotal role in strengthening national economy by earning US $ 2.5 billion annually.

Malik said that Sialkot exporters had set unique examples of self-help by completing several mega projects on self-help basis including Sialkot international Airport Limited (SIAL), Sialkot Dryport, Provision of interest free loans through Khud Kifalat Rozgar Trust and own private airline namely AirSial Airline.

He said that Intellectual Property Organisation (IPO) of Pakistan was providing its services regarding Copyrights, Trademark, Brand Registration and Patents for beloved country.

President SCCI requested Chairman IPO Farukh Amil to provide us guidelines in the light of his vast experience on how to utilize Copyrights, Trademark, Brand Registration and Patents to enhance our exports.

Chairman IPO said that World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) was UN body established in 1967 and under WIPO Convention,Pakistan was member since 1977.

He said that it was the global forum for intellectual Property (IP) service, policy, information and cooperation saying that it was self-funding agency of United Nations with 193 members.

Chairman IPO said that the business community of Pakistan was very much concerned with the development of IP in the country especially to create an investment friendly atmosphere demonstrated by accession to relevant international treaties and enhancement of laws. This would greatly help in securing FDI.

Foreign investors and companies were concerned about brand identity since so much had been invested in their products and businesses, he added.

Chairman IPO Farukh Amil shared the important information regarding Trademarks, Copyrights, Brand, Patents and IP Enforcements.

The meeting was attended by Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Wahab Jahangir and Sialkot business community.

More Stories From Business