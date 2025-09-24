IPO Pakistan inaugurates online management system for swift complaint resolution at Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) In a bid to reinforce the mechanism of checking piracy and counterfeiting practices, Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) Pakistan launched Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Complaint Management System (IPRE-CMS) on Wednesday.

The online complaint management system will further facilitate trade, innovation and creative community in protection of their IP rights with provision of easy to access, cost effective and fast processing mechanism for filing of complaints against IPR violations.

The system was officially launched in Lahore on 19 September 2025 while the Chairman IPO-Pakistan Ambassador (r) Farukh Amil along with the Director General Nauman Aslam inaugurated the IPRE-CMS system at IP House, Karachi in presence of senior officials from PEMRA, Pakistan Customs, Sindh Police, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Karachi Press Club and other stakeholders.

The Chairman IPO, speaking at the occasion, informed that the online Complaint Management System (CMS) will save not only time, energy and resources of the complainants but also enable them to track and trace his application.

He stressed on a holistic approach, close coordination among the stakeholders and proactive participation by the private sector for IPR protection and implementation of the IPR legal framework and stated that ensuring the rights of the private sector particularly the IP rights will not only enhance Pakistan’s global ranking but also strengthen the economic resilience.

In the age of digitalization this will greatly empower MSMEs and strengthen business confidence both for local and foreign investors, he added.

The IPO chairman highlighted the organization’s efforts for spreading awareness about IP rights and their protection and informed that IPO has arranged various sessions at universities to sensitize the youth in this regard.

Farukh Amil also urged the business community and the media to play an effective role in spreading awareness and offered that IPO was ready to arrange seminars and webinars for the purpose.

He informed that the process of digitizing the old record was underway and the organization was determined to clear back logs of already filed complaints by the end of the year.

The Director General IPO informed that IPO-Pakistan is committed to serve the creative community for protection, registration and enforcement of their IP rights to get real economic benefits of their efforts by digitization of its systems for the business community.

The IPO officials, in the briefing, informed that the IPRE CMS will be integrated with the compliant resolution systems of Police, FIA and other relevant law enforcement agencies to further fast track the process while initiative will also be taken for training of LEA personnel in dealing with the IPR issues.

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of the digitization of the economy and ease of doing business, the online Complaint Management System will further allow the applicants to file complaints from anywhere, reducing the need for physical visits to the IPO office. Digital filing will significantly reduce processing times, enabling applicants to receive updates on their applications more quickly.

Shamim Ahmed from KCCI appreciated the efforts of IPO-Pakistan for digitizing its systems for the creative and business community and suggested a robust awareness campaign among the SMEs and start-ups as well as improved coordination among all the stakeholders.